Hole in garden 'as old mine workings collapse'

Image copyright Colin Higgs Image caption The cordoned off area in Beacon includes a public right of way

A huge hole has opened up in the garden of a house in Cornwall.

The hole, in Pendarves Road, Beacon, near Camborne, is believed to have been caused by collapsed mine workings that are more than 200 years old.

The area, which includes a public right of way, has been cordoned off, and an electricity cable and water pipe can be seen dangling in the ground.

Water and electrical engineers have examined the hole, which is 10m (33ft) deep by 5m (16ft) wide.

Residents said a small hole appeared at the site on 17 February after a tree fell over in stormy weather.

However, in the past week it has grown to reach its new size.

Image copyright Colin Higgs Image caption The mine workings are more than 200 years old

The area is still seeing some collapses and engineers have been examining the site over the past week.

Dale Foster, a geologist from Wheal Jane Consulting, said: "It looks like it may potentially be a stope - an area from where the ore was removed from the load.

"Date-wise, I would suggest it would be from the late 1700s into the early 1800s."

Nearby resident Terry Caddy said the opening had caused "sleepless nights".

"You go to bed very tired and you wake up in the middle of the night and it's going round in your mind all the time," he said.