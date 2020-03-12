Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jessica Stunnell stabbed her former partner while shouting 'I'm going to kill you' before attacking her best friend

A jealous woman who stabbed her ex and best friend after the two got together has been jailed for 16 years.

Jessica Stunnell, 47, launched the frenzied attack on Michael Coen and Faye Davies on November 23.

Truro Crown Court heard she had found it "impossible to accept" the pair's relationship.

Stunnell, of Falmouth, Cornwall, admitted attempting to murder Mr Coen and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Ms Davies.

The court heard Stunnell and Mr Coen had a "volatile" relationship that ended in early 2019.

'Wished he'd died'

Judge Simon Carr, sentencing, said Mr Coen had given Stunnell "mixed messages" about the status of their relationship.

But by last November, he was in a relationship with Ms Davies, the defendant's best friend of 25 years.

"It is obvious you found it impossible to accept the situation," Judge Carr said.

The court heard Stunnell, who had been drinking and taking cocaine, repeatedly stabbed the pair at Ms Davies' house after knocking on the door at 23:00 GMT.

She stabbed Mr Coen first while shouting "I'm going to kill you", the court heard.

Stunnell then stabbed Ms Davies and left the knife embedded in the final wound before walking away.

Mr Coen had to be put into a medically-induced coma and both victims underwent surgery.

"At the time you showed no remorse," said Judge Carr. "In custody you (said) you wished Mr Coen had died."

Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Coen and Faye Davies were found with serious knife wounds in Windsor Court in Falmouth

Philip Lee, for the prosecution, said Mr Coen, who suffered five stab wounds to the chest, had said in a victim impact statement that he frequently relived the attack, had difficulty sleeping and had been unable to work.

Ms Davies, who suffered four stab wounds to her breast and chest, said the attack had been "life-changing" and she was fearful of what Stunnell would do when released.

Both were left with permanent physical scars.

Nick Lewin, defending, said Stunnell was a "hard-working and well-respected" employee, who had shown remorse.