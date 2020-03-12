Plymouth mum in court over son's dog attack death
- 12 March 2020
The mother of a nine-year-old boy who was killed by a dog in a caravan has appeared in court charged with neglecting a young child.
Frankie Macritchie died from multiple dog bites on 13 April 2019 at Tencreek Holiday park near Looe.
Tawnee Willis, 31, from Plymouth, did not enter a plea at Bodmin Magistrates Court.
Sadie Totterdell, 29, from Plymouth, did not make a plea to owning a bulldog which was dangerously out of control.
Both were bailed to appear at Truro Crown Court on 17 April.