Image copyright National Animal Welfare Trust Rescue Centre Image caption Smithy, a Jack Russell Terrier, spent 1,302 days at the rescue centre in Hayle, Cornwall

A dog has been re-homed after spending four years at an animal rescue shelter.

Smithy, an eight-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, spent a total of 1,302 days at the National Animal Welfare Trust Rescue Centre in Hayle, Cornwall.

He has been finally adopted after centre volunteer Ali Kite stepped in, following the death of one of her dogs.

The shelter said Smithy's departure was a "bittersweet" moment, but he has a "complicated history" and needs "a very special home".

Social media campaigns had previously failed to find him a new owner.

Image caption Smithy left the shelter earlier to go to his "forever home" with volunteer Ali Kite

Image caption Ali Kite has rescued 12 dogs over the years, including five from the rescue centre in Hayle

Ms Kite has visited the centre every day for six weeks, with Smithy completing four home visits, to allow the pair to bond.

The volunteer has looked after 12 rescue dogs over the years, and hopes Smithy will provide good company for her 17-year-old pet at home.

"I think he chose me. He decided he was going to come with me and I feel very happy to have him", she said.

The rescue centre said staff have never given up hope of there being a happy ending for Smithy.

"Finally, their hard work and dedication has paid off," the team added.