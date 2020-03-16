Image copyright Ashley Taylor and Isabel Greenaway Image caption Ashley Taylor and Isabel Greenaway got engaged during their holiday in Spain

A couple from Cornwall who got engaged in Spain say they could be stranded if their hotel shuts in a coronavirus lockdown, days before their flight is due to leave.

Ashley Taylor and Isabel Greenaway said their hotel near Alicante was planning to shut before Thursday but they are not due to return until Sunday.

Spain has ordered residents to stay indoors except for necessary trips.

The couple have criticised a lack of information about what to do.

'Concrete information'

People in Spain were ordered to stay indoors from Saturday.

Mr Taylor said staff at their hotel in Elche had been "lovely" but "conflicting information" was adding to confusion in the country.

He said: "The government are saying they don't want people out on the street. But, if they close hotels, inevitably there will be people out."

The couple said they had been unable to change their planned return Ryanair flight after already checking in.

They added they could not book another one or get through on the company's Spanish phone number.

Image caption The couple have had to remain in their hotel room since Saturday

They have had offers of accommodation at locations between one and four hours away but said they "wouldn't want to put other people at risk".

Mr Taylor said the biggest problem was "the uncertainty, not having advice from the airline, the [UK] Foreign Office or hotel".

He said: "You want concrete information from people making the decisions, not second-hand stuff from other sources."

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday the airline was "communicating with all affected passengers by email and SMS" and people's health and welfare was the priority.

The airline has been contacted for a comment about the couple's situation.

On its website, the Foreign Office said those in Spain should "stay in contact with their airlines and tour operators and to follow the instructions of local authorities".