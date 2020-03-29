Penzance motorcycle crash: Man, 38, killed in collision with tractor
- 29 March 2020
A 38-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tractor.
The crash happened at about 16:12 GMT on Saturday on the A30 at Higher Drift Farm, near Penzance in Cornwall, said police.
The motorcyclist, who was riding a Kawasaki and was from the Penzance area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the serious collision investigations team attended the scene and are appealing for witnesses to the crash.