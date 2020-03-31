Image copyright Google Image caption A 22-year-old man died following the incident at Kit Hill on Thursday

Three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 22-year-old man died have been released on bail.

Police said the death was believed to be an isolated incident between a group of men known to each other.

The victim died on Saturday after suffering a "significant" head injury at Kelly Bray, near Callington, in Cornwall on Thursday.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Callington, and a 29-year-old from Gunnislake.

All three have since been released on police bail having been interviewed by detectives from the major crime team.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Rob Back said: "This has been a very fast moving enquiry and I would like to thank the communities within east Cornwall for all the support they have provided, particularly those who have been socially distancing or self-isolating."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.