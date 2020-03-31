Image caption A car hit three people on Lemon Hill in Mylor Bridge

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car hit three pedestrians.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lemon Hill in Mylor Bridge, Cornwall, at about 10:20 BST on Tuesday.

The elderly male driver of the car and two other pedestrians were also hurt, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

Officers have closed the road and advised motorists to avoid the area.