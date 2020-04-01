Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Aaron Lauder, 38, died at the scene of the accident on 28 March (Picture supplied by Devon and Cornwall Police).

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a tractor has been named.

Aaron Lauder, 38, died at the scene on the A30 at Higher Drift Farm, near Penzance, Cornwall.

He was driving a red Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with a green John Deere tractor at about 16:10 GMT on Friday.

His family described him as "a massive character with an unforgettable laugh and smile". Police are appealing for witnesses.