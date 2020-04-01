Motorcyclist killed in Penzance tractor crash named
- 1 April 2020
A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a tractor has been named.
Aaron Lauder, 38, died at the scene on the A30 at Higher Drift Farm, near Penzance, Cornwall.
He was driving a red Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with a green John Deere tractor at about 16:10 GMT on Friday.
His family described him as "a massive character with an unforgettable laugh and smile". Police are appealing for witnesses.