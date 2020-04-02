Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A39 near Tregilders Farm, Wadebridge

An 85-year-old man has died in a crash between a van and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Wadebridge, Cornwall, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old man from the Sheffield area sustained injuries to his upper body which are not thought to be life threatening, police said.

The A39 near Tregilders Farm was closed after police were called to the crash at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday.