Image copyright Gary Lemin Image caption Roger Lemin died from coronavirus at the Roseland Court care home

Several residents of a care home have died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Roseland Court in Tregony, Cornwall, said there had been "multiple" deaths and it remained a "live outbreak".

One man whose father is among those who have died said the care home situation was "catastrophic", and that such premises "need more support".

It is understood there could have been more than 10 deaths in the home, although this is unconfirmed.

The daily coronavirus death figures issued nationally do not include care home deaths, leading to criticism from charities.

No PPE

HC-One, the company that owns Roseland Court, said a resident was accepted back from hospital in March "on the premise he did not have Covid-19".

The company said the hospital phoned several hours later - and after staff had been caring for him without protective personal equipment (PPE) - to say he did in fact have the virus.

Image caption Roseland Court care home can house 55 residents

Gary Lemin described his father Roger Lemin, 79, as "much loved" and a "very proud Cornishman".

He died on 6 April and although he was not tested while alive, his coroner's report confirms he had the disease.

Mr Lemin said the virus "has just gone through the care home with catastrophic results".

'System failing'

He said: "I don't blame the care home at all, not at all. These people are absolute heroes dealing with an unprecedented situation.

"But I really do think they need help. The system is failing."

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust said, according to national guidance, people could return to a care home "without the need for a negative test result, or whilst a result is awaited".

The trust said: "Roseland Court has confirmed it is well provided for PPE and that it was already practising social distancing at the time its resident returned home from hospital, which would ensure residents would not have been coming into contact with one another."

Cornwall Council said it had been working with Public Health England to "support staff and residents of Roseland Court" where "sadly a number of residents have died".

The home has been closed to visitors since last month.