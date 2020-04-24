Image caption Alex Russell is clearing up the streets around where he lives

A man has been tidying up his town by weeding the pavements around where he lives during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex Russell, from Newquay in Cornwall, suffers with anxiety and depression but said starting the activity during the lockdown helped with his mental health.

The 21-year-old said: "I just want to keep the town looking nice and make it beautiful."

His local police force said officers had spoken to him and were happy he was following social distancing advice.

Mr Russell, who lives with his mum, sister and nephew, has been receiving lots of praise from local residents, including Lisa Paul who said he had a "heart of gold".

"He's doing a great job around our community tidying up the streets of weeds and rubbish off his own back," she said.

"He's only 21 years old, [it's a] shame more youngsters aren't like Alex."

Image caption Alex Russell has cleared four streets so far and wants to do many more

As well as weeding the pavements and pathways, Mr Russell has also taken his scraper to the outdoor areas at the Royal British Legion and Age UK buildings.

"I want to show my support for the NHS and key workers by showing everyone we live in a beautiful place," he said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers had spoken to Mr Russell and were satisfied he was operating within the guidelines.

So far he has cleaned four streets and said he always wore a mask and gloves and kept at least 2m away from other people.

He has hand sanitiser in his wheelbarrow, along with tools that have been lent by neighbours.

Image caption He says the activity helps with his mental health

Mr Russell said he would like to eventually clear up the whole town but was focusing on a street at a time for now.

"When I'm with my tools, with my hoe, and with my scraper, I feel free," he said.

"And people walking past, what I think they are thinking about me doesn't bother me anymore, because I know I'm doing good for the community and for people who love this town.

"Everybody has been so supportive, I haven't had one negative comment. Some people even left me Easter eggs out and complete strangers go past and say well done."

The Newquay branch of the Royal British Legion said on Facebook: "Thanks Alex, you are an inspiration to many."