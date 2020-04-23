Image copyright Polzeath Coastguard Image caption Coastguards have said they are seeing "more and more people entering the water"

Surfers are being told to stay out of the water even if they are local after about 50 people were pictured at a Cornish beach.

Devon and Cornwall Police recommended that surfers do not go into the water due to the lack of lifeguard cover.

Posting the images on Facebook, Polzeath Coastguard asked people to think about "unintended consequences".

Government guidance on exercise tells people to "stay local" as much as possible.

'Confused'

Polzeath Coastguard said "more and more people" were going into the water amid a fresh swell arriving, and that anyone who got into trouble would put "avoidable pressure" on to the NHS.

"We appreciate that for some people their exercise - be it surfing or swimming - might ordinarily involve using the coast and its resources," they said.

"But we would ask people to think seriously about the unintended consequences of what could happen if something went wrong while they were in the sea or at the coast."

Image copyright Polzeath Coastguard Image caption Polzeath Coastguard asked people to consider what could happen if something went wrong while they were in the water

Surfers have also been seen at Fistral beach in Newquay, leading to police warnings not to drive to the beach to go surfing.

The main car park has been closed off as have many others along the south-west coast including Bigbury and Bantham in south Devon.

Newquay Police said: "It is not recommended that you exercise in the sea."

French and Spanish authorities have been fining surfers on some beaches while Spanish surfboard makers Pukas posted its "Don't Surf" advice on Instagram.

South Devon surfer Steve Broad said surfers were "confused" because current guidelines "allow a personal interpretation" of the restrictions and "surfers are going to interpret that they can go in the water".

He said: "We really need to be like the French and Spanish for the remainder of lockdown with clear, concise rules which everyone is in no doubt of the consequences of breaking."