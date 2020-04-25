Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption The couple were found asleep in their car in Falmouth

A couple who drove about 300 miles (482 km) for a "mini-break" at a Cornish beach amid the lockdown have been fined by police and had their car seized.

The pair, who are from Kent, were found asleep in the car in Falmouth, a Devon and Cornwall police officer said on Twitter.

The driver had no driving license or insurance, the PC said.

Supt Adrian Leisk from the force said the case sent an important message to lockdown rule-breakers.

The local policing area commander for the west of Cornwall said he "struggled to comprehend the selfishness" of the people involved.