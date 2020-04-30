Image copyright Google Image caption One of the women was jailed and the other was given a suspended sentence by magistrates in Bodmin and Plymouth

Two women have appeared in court for spitting at police officers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Juliet Christie, 22, admitted assaulting PC Emily Howard in Plymouth, Devon on 11 April.

Christie, from Plymouth, also admitted assaulting a detention officer on the same day and was jailed for a total of 34 weeks by Exeter magistrates.

Javelle Lalande, 21, from Newquay, was given a suspended jail sentence for spitting at an officer on 28 April.

Lalande admitted causing the officer harassment, alarm or distress and was jailed by magistrates in Bodmin for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates told Christie the offence was "treated more seriously due to the risk to the health of the officers".

Lalande was told the officer she spat at in Newquay "would have concerns about being infected and spreading the infection to her family".