Cyclist dies after crash in St Ives

  • 3 May 2020
The Terrace, St Ives Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to The Terrace in St Ives on Sunday morning

A cyclist has died after a crash in Cornwall.

Police were called to The Terrace in St Ives at about 07:22 BST on Sunday after the crash, and said no other vehicles were involved.

Devon and Cornwall Police's force incident manager said the cyclist was a local man. He was pronounced dead at the scene between the Sacred Heart Church and St Ives Harbour Hotel.

His next of kin have been informed and officers are investigating.

