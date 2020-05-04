Image caption Jersey cows were thought to have been stolen

Twenty-three cows have been stolen from a field in Cornwall, police say.

The herd of cows - which includes 10 calves - went missing at Lower Bodiniel Farm, in Bodmin, on either Wednesday or Thursday last week.

Devon and Cornwall Police said their initial inquiries led them to believe the cows had been stolen, rather than lost.

The Jersey-breed may have been easily loaded onto a vehicle because they are used to being moved, the force added.

"Thefts of sheep are reported to us from time-to-time, but it is particularly unusual for cows to go missing," said PC Chris Collins.

The loss of so many cows has had a "significant financial impact" on the farmer, he added.

The police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and could have information about the missing cows, to get in touch.