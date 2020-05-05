Murder inquiry after man dies in Falmouth
- 5 May 2020
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Cornwall.
The man in his 20s was pronounced dead after police and ambulance crews attended a property in Tresawle Road, Falmouth at 00:18 BST on Tuesday.
His death is being investigated by Devon and Cornwall's major crime team and is being treated as an "isolated incident", police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the force.