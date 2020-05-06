Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Tresawle Road at about midnight on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Cornwall.

Emergency crews were called to a property in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, at 00:18 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

They found a 25-year-old man with serious injuries who died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man from Falmouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Officers said the death was being treated as an "isolated incident".