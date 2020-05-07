Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Tresawle Road at about midnight on Tuesday

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was found dead.

He was found by emergency services at a property in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, at about 00:20 BST on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the arrest of a 24-year-old man on the same charges on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All three are from Falmouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the victim had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crime scene is still being guarded by police, who said the local community could expect an "increased police presence" as they continue inquiries.

The death is being treated as an "isolated incident".