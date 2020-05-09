Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Tresawle Road at about midnight on Tuesday

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man.

Aaron Pill was found dead at a property on Tresawle Road, Falmouth after emergency services attended the scene at 00:20 BST on Tuesday.

Kane Coggin, 27, of Meadowbank, Falmouth and Liam Bastow, 24, of Avalon Close, Falmouth, will appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court later.

A 50-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released under investigation.