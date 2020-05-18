Image copyright Google Image caption Newquay Airport closed in March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

Newquay Airport in Cornwall is to reopen for passenger flights from July after it closed due to coronavirus.

The first plane is due to fly to Dublin on 1 July, with flights to London, Faro, Dusseldorf and Alicante arranged for the same week.

The Cornwall council-owned airport has been open to emergency services only since March.

Geoff Brown, cabinet member for transport, said some of the routes were "vital" for the county's economy.

Bookings for the first Dublin flight are already being accepted by the Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

The airline Eurowings will operate the flights to Dusseldorf, with Ryanair set to carry passengers to Faro and Alicante.

Mr Brown said an announcement from British Airways regarding their resumed Newquay-Heathrow route was "expected" on 20 May.

He said it was anticipated passenger numbers and flights would be "reduced significantly in the short term."