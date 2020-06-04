Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on an A-road in a small south-east Cornwall village

Two people have died in a crash involving a minibus and a lorry.

A woman and a man in their 60s who were travelling in the minibus were killed in the collision on the A388 at Treburley near Launceston, at about 10:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.

Three other people who were onboard sustained minor injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 60s from the St Austell area, was unhurt.

The woman who died was from Callington and the man was from the Liskeard area, police said.