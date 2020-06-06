Man arrested over Penryn suspect bomb at Masonic lodge
6 June 2020
A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery outside a Masonic lodge of what is believed to be have been a home-made bomb.
The suspicious device was found outside Penryn Masonic Club, New Street, in Cornwall, on Tuesday.
A Penryn man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was bailed until 29 June pending further inquiries.
Officers are appealing for CCTV footage in the area of New Street and the B3292.