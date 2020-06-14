Surfers in Cornwall have paddled out on their boards to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

About 100 people in the water and around Porthleven harbour joined the demonstration.

They sat in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd - who died in police custody in the US.

Surfer Jay Rowe said the Porthleven action was to "show our support to the Black Lives Matter movement in a way only surfers know best".

Image copyright Kathy White Image caption Surfers ended the silence with applause

Mr Rowe said: "Change will not happen overnight but we can do our bit to move things forward, with positivity, love and great energy."

Posts were removed from a local Facebook page after arguments emerged over the protest.

Image copyright Kathy White Image caption About 100 people joined the protest in and out of the water

Mr Rowe said: "All lives matter, of course, but this is not a political protest, it's a show of solidarity.

"The applause and hooting at the end was beautiful with people showing their support not just in the water but around the harbour as well."

Image copyright Kathy White Image caption Protesters make their voices hears as surfers paddle out in the harbour at Porthleven

Four Minneapolis police officers have been sacked and charged over Mr Floyd's death, after footage of his arrest sparked global protests.