Eleven residents at a care home in Cornwall have tested positive for coronavirus.

The residents of Pengover House in Liskeard were tested after two members of staff started showing symptoms.

The south west of England has not recorded any coronavirus deaths in more than five days.

Cornwall Council said it was supporting the 36-bed dementia care facility, which is run by Cornwall Care.

CEO Anne Thomas said the majority of residents have got "no symptoms at all".

She said: "We tested all staff and residents three weeks ago and they all came back negative, so this has happened since then.

"We're struggling to get all staff and residents retested, we can't get the test from Public Health England at the moment."

At the start of lockdown, Cornwall Care introduced what it called "containment procedures" in all of its 16 facilities in the county.

All new residents have had to quarantine for 14 days on arrival and produce a negative swab test, while no residents have been admitted to a home during an ongoing outbreak.

"Every home had a new outbreak plan, and we're following that plan. There'll be no new admissions and the people who have tested positive are in isolation," Ms Thomas said.