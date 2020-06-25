Image copyright Royal Navy/L Phot Kyle Heller Image caption Eric Taylor got a card from the Queen to go with 450 cards from around the world

A World War Two veteran marked his 100th birthday with a military flypast and a hand-delivered card from the Queen.

A pair of Hawk jets flew above Eric Taylor's home in Helston, Cornwall, and sailors from Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose paraded outside his home.

Mr Taylor was captured aged 19 by German troops in 1940 after the Dunkirk evacuation.

He then spent five years as a prisoner of war in Poland.

Image caption Eric Taylor was awarded the British Empire Medal for his services

He was later awarded the British Empire Medal for his services and featured in a Channel 4 documentary Dunkirk - The Forgotten Heroes to mark the 80th anniversary of Dunkirk.

Image copyright Royal Navy/L Phot Kyle Heller Image caption Hawk jets from RNAS Culdrose sweep over the celebrations

His birthday music was courtesy of the St Keverne band which he was a member of for nearly 60 years.

Cdr Martin Barlow from Culdrose presented Mr Taylor with a card from the Queen to mark his 100th birthday, to go with 450 cards from around the world.

"It's been a real pleasure to turn out and honour one of this nation's and this town's veterans," he said.

"It's also a real privilege for me to honour someone who has given everything to the nation and the turnout today demonstrates what this town thinks about you."

Mr Taylor said: "I'm a bit overwhelmed. It's fantastic."