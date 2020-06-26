Image copyright Lynn Batten Image caption Police said the man was pulled from the water by members of the public

A man in his 30s has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at a remote Cornish beach.

Coastguards said the swimmer - and not from the area - had been in the water at Porthcurno, near Land's End, with his son on Thursday afternoon.

He died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him, police said.

His son was unharmed in the incident, which was attended by helicopters from coastguard rescue in Newquay and the Cornwall Air Ambulance.

The Coastguard said it was alerted after a 999 call from a member of the public.

Image copyright Lynn Batten Image caption RNLI lifeboat crews attended along with air ambulance helicopters

Police said the man had been "pulled from the water by members of the public" and pronounced dead at the scene.

The beach would normally have RNLI lifeguard cover from May, but cover has been delayed while staff are trained in coronavirus procedures.

Lifeguards are due to start at Porthcurno on Saturday as part of restricted summer cover.