Image copyright Cheyne Moore Image caption Four-year-old Sonny, who has been shielding, lives by the beach but his father, Cheyne says they won't go when visitors descend

Some people shielding from Covid-19 in Cornwall have said they felt "terrified" about their safety with an influx of visitors expected as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Hotels, campsites, restaurants and pubs can reopen and Visit Cornwall predicted up to 80,000 visitors would arrive.

The 2.2 million people in England at highest risk from coronavirus will see restrictions relaxed more from Monday.

The government said it was doing "everything it could" to support them.

Image caption Many shielding fear the crowded scenes some Cornish beaches, such as Perranporth, have seen in recent summers

Cheyne Moore, 38, and his wife Sophie have been shielding their four-year-old son Sonny, who has cystic fibrosis.

They live close to Constantine Bay, and he said the beach had already been too busy for them to safely visit on hot days.

"I think this year is going to be worse than ever - people are desperate to get here," he said.

Speaking of their situation, he said: "Being scared doesn't get you anywhere - but everyone has a breaking point."

"You want everyone to experience the beautiful benefits of Cornwall - but people are just worrying about their communities," he added.

Image copyright Tuesday Gale Image caption Tuesday Gale said the arrival of tourists in Newquay would "confine her back to her prison cell"

Tuesday Gale, 30, has chronic granulomatous disease, so has been shielding alone in the centre of Newquay in a one-bed flat with no outdoor space.

"As soon as I first got outside I broke down and cried," she said.

"For those who are not shielding it is nothing compared to what we have faced and what we are about to face. It's been life-changing."

'Confined back to my prison cell'

Since the start of June people shielding in England have been able to go out once a day, while social distancing, and have been told there would be no need to shield from 1 August.

But Ms Gale said in a tourist town it would be impossible to social distance and she did not feel the government was following through its "duty of care" to shielders.

"Now I'll be confined back to my prison cell again," she said.

"I am going to be too terrified to walk down the street."

Image copyright Cheyne Moore Image caption Cheyne said local people were often portrayed as anti tourists but many were simply worried about their communites' safety

Visit Cornwall said it was expecting visitor numbers to increase Cornwall's population by 15% but predicted it would be 25% down on a usual summer, and urged visitors to pre-book and be responsible. Cornwall's population estimate in 2015 was 549,400.

Malcolm Bell, CEO of Visit Cornwall, said the pandemic had been "very hard on Cornwall's tourism businesses with the loss of about £700m".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We recognise shielding is a significant challenge and we are doing everything we can to support those most at risk.

"We are prepared to take action where necessary if the rate of infection rises in particular areas."