Cornwall cyclist, 71, dies in heavy goods vehicle crash

  • 2 July 2020
Station Approach, St Erth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died while cycling on Station Approach, St Erth

A 71-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a heavy goods vehicle.

The man was on Station Approach in St Erth, Cornwall, at around 11:25 GMT on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near Hayle, which has since been examined by a specialist forensic collision investigator, the force said.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.

