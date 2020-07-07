Image copyright CharlotteParker Image caption Charlotte Parker said she had been intimidated for weeks

A woman had a rock thrown through her living room window in what police said was a "racially-motivated attack".

Businesswoman Charlotte Parker, 37, also had her car tyres slashed in the attack at about 01:00 on Saturday.

Ms Parker, who is mixed race, said she had been intimidated for weeks after attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Truro, Cornwall.

Police said this was a "targeted attack" and they had installed an alarm at Ms Parker's house.

Ms Parker said: "Just after 1am I heard what sounded like an explosion."

'Intimidating acts'

She said when police attended they found "a big lump of granite" had been thrown through the front window.

She said she had been subjected to a series of intimidating acts since attending the Black Lives Matter protest in Truro on 15 June.

There was a stand-off in the city's Boscawen Street between Black Lives Matter supporters and a second group which gathered around Truro's war memorial.

Ms Parker said she was subjected to "monkey chanting" and abusive language at the protest.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Truro from the second group was arrested on suspicion of causing racially-aggravated public distress.

Three people in the Black Lives Matter protest group were arrested on suspicion of affray. All four are due to answer bail on Tuesday.

Ms Parker said since the protest she and her cleaning business had been subjected to abuse.

"It has got to me," she said.

'Frightening for victim'

Ms Parker said she wanted to talk about the attack in the hope somebody would come forward with information.

Sergeant Marc Sayers appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, and said: "This was a targeted attack and a frightening incident for the victim."

He said police had gone door-to-door in the area and reviewed CCTV footage and social media posts.