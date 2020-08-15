Landlady 'overwhelmed' by help from competitors Published duration 15 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Siobhan Tubb image caption Siobhan Tubb said she was overwhelmed by the help she'd received from people in Penzance

A pub in Penzance that missed out on coronavirus grants has been able to open a new seating area - with help from nearby competitors.

Siobhan Tubb, who runs The Dolphin Tavern, said she was desperate to make the most of the summer in order to avoid redundancies for her staff.

She decided to expand her seating area, and other landlords are helping by lending her their own benches.

She said: "They didn't want any money for them, they just wanted to help us."

Mrs Tubb, who said her staff were like her family, is borrowing 13 benches from the landlords of The Yacht Inn and The Bath Inn, which she said would make a "huge" difference.

"These are our neighbours but also competitors and I just want everyone to know just how kind they are," she said.

image copyright Siobhan Tubb image caption West Cornwall Removals offered to collect the benches from the other nearby pubs and move them into place for free

Another local company - West Cornwall Removals - stepped in to help move the benches into position on Saturday after help from councillors, MP Derek Thomas and business leaders to get a partial road closure.

Meanwhile the pub next to hers, The Dock, declined her offer of sharing the extra space on the basis they had received a grant.

"We have got three good weeks of the summer left," Mrs Tubb said.

"We have fallen through the net for grants so now we need to crack on."

Jess Morris, from the Penzance business improvement district (BID), who helped with the road closure application, said she was "delighted" it had gone ahead.

"I hope it really helps The Dolphin Tavern to recoup some of their losses over the last few months," she added.