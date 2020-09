Man dies after car overturns in Porthcurno Published duration 16 August

A driver has died in Cornwall after crashing his car, which ended up on its roof.

Police and paramedics were called to the crash at The Valley, Porthcurno, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.