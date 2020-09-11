Newquay police officer suffers severe burns in attack Published duration 22 hours ago

image copyright Simon Heester/Cornwall Live image caption Emergency crews were sent to the scene in Newquay after the officer suffered the burns

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer who has been left with severe burns to his arms and legs.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the officer was sent to Trevenson Road in Newquay, Cornwall, over reports a man was "behaving aggressively".

The officer suffered the "severe but non life-threatening" burns at the scene and has been taken to Treliske Hospital by air ambulance.

A man, 30, from Newquay is in custody.

Ch Supt Ian Drummond-Smith said officers were called after a man who was living in a field without permission refused to leave when asked by bailiffs.

'Good spirits'

He said colleagues attended the scene "within minutes", and were assisted by members of the public and the bailiffs "in bringing this to a safe resolution".

The unnamed 51-year-old officer - a former Army soldier - suffered some significant burns to his body, Mr Drummond-Smith said.

"To the best of my knowledge his face was not burnt," he said.

"He is conscious, he is sat up in his hospital bed and he's talking to us on the telephone - he is in good spirits," he added.

image caption Ch Supt Ian Drummond-Smith said the officer had minor burns and some significant burns

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was "truly appalling and unacceptable".

"My thoughts are with the brave officer and his loved ones at this time," she said.

image copyright Google image caption The police officer had been sent to Trevenson Road when he was attacked

Former inspector at the force Dave Meredith said he had "the privilege of working alongside this officer for over a decade".

"You could find no better police officer and friend. All the best and get well soon mate," he added.