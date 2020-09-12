Newquay attack: Man charged with assault of police officer Published duration 7 hours ago

image copyright Simon Heester/Cornwall Live image caption Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the incident in Newquay

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a police officer who sustained severe burns in Cornwall.

Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev, 30, faces charges of arson with intent, GBH with intent against a police officer, and attempted GBH with intent.

PC Darral Mares was airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital from Trevenson Road, Newquay, on Friday.

Mr Hadjigueorguiev, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea at Truro Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Crown Court on 13 October.

The 51-year-old officer is said to be in a "stable condition" at Derriford Hospital.