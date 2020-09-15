Chanelle Grenfell trial: Baby drowned in bath when left by grandmother Published duration 25 minutes ago

image caption Shirley Grenfell is on trial for manslaughter at Truro Crown Court.

An 11-month-old baby drowned when her grandmother left the bathroom to get dressed, a court heard.

Chanelle Grenfell died on 26 December 2017 at her grandmother Shirley Grenfell's home.

Truro Crown Court heard Mrs Grenfell, of Illogan, Cornwall, left the girl in the bath for two minutes and did not realise she was underwater.

Mrs Grenfell, 53, denies manslaughter by gross negligence and an alternative count of cruelty to a child under 16.

'Obvious risk of death'

The court heard the baby's parents had left the child overnight with Mrs Grenfell, a mother of four who has 12 grandchildren.

Jo Martin, prosecuting, told the court: "What happened on Boxing Day was clearly a tragedy and people clearly make mistakes."

But, she said, the law requires people who have a duty of care not to neglect that duty.

"Leaving an 11-month-old baby in a bath unsupervised gives rise to a serious and obvious risk of death," Ms Martin said.

"She was being negligent, not just negligent, but grossly negligent."

In a 999 call Mrs Grenfell said: "I was in the bedroom just getting dressed because I had just had a bath.

She said she "did not realise" the baby was under the water.

'A mistake'

Ms Martin said the NHS advised babies and toddlers should be put into a bath filled with no more than 5cm (2ins) of water and should not be left alone for a moment.

She said the bath at Mrs Grenfell's house had 14 cm (5.5 ins) of water in it at the time.

Chanelle was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro but was declared dead the next day.

Simon Laws, QC, defending, told the jury: "She was not taking a risk, she was making a mistake.

"She is not blameless here, far from it, but we are saying she is not guilty of these two offences."

The trial continues.