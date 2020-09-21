Two dead and one critically injured in Cornwall crash Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Three people from one vehicle and one from another needed medical attention

Two people have died and one person has been critically injured in a crash involving two cars.

Emergency services were called at 15:53 BST on Sunday to Goverseth Hill, at Foxhole, near St Austell, in Cornwall where two cars were in collision.

Two people from one vehicle had died and another remained critically ill in hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Another person from the second vehicle had minor injuries, the force added.