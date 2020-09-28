Emergency services use surf therapy to treat staff Published duration 52 minutes ago

image caption The progress of those taking part is being monitored by a team at Exeter University and medics

Emergency services in the South West are using surfing as a way of helping staff overcome mental health challenges including PTSD.

The Surfwell project has been developed by Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police, and has helped about 70 officers, paramedics and firefighters.

One paramedic who has taken part in sessions said "the freedom of the sea just does something to you".

The scheme started in 2019 and has been funded by charitable organisations.

Sessions take place on beaches across Cornwall, Devon and Dorset and are led by colleagues serving in the emergency services.

image caption The project was initially set up to help a police officer suffering with their mental health after being assaulted

Paramedic Tracy said it helped her open up about the death of her mother in a car accident 20 years ago.

She said: "We went out on the water, we came in, and all of a sudden I just started to talk about what happened all those years ago.

"It just unlocked years and years of hurt."

image copyright Surfwell image caption Participants have two sessions over a two-month period, with a further session available if required

Serving police officer James Mallows, who is also a surf instructor, helped to set up the project for a member of staff who had been assaulted.

He said: "We wanted to find a different route for supporting her back to work.

"Surf therapy has been used in the military with a lot of success and we thought it could really work with the police."