Camborne supplier of ecstasy that killed girl, 15, spared jail Published duration 29 minutes ago

image copyright Family picture image caption Miss Pellow's parents released a picture of her in hospital

A teenager who supplied ecstasy that led to the death of a girl has been given a suspended prison term.

Joshua Fletcher-Ward, 19, of St Day, Cornwall, admitted selling 15 MDMA tablets to Shakira Pellow, 15, who died in July 2018, Truro Crown Court heard.

Willoughby paid £90 to Fletcher-Ward for the tablets for Shakira, the court heard.

Shakira suffered a toxic reaction after taking three of the pills with friends in Camborne and died in hospital the next day, the hearing was told.

image copyright Family Handout image caption Shakira Pellow died the day after collapsing in Pengegon Park, Cornwall

Fletcher-Ward, then aged 17, was "absolutely and utterly devastated by the impact of his behaviour", said his lawyer.

In a victim impact statement, Shakira's mother Rita Hole said her daughter died as she cradled her in her arms in hospital after she suffered a heart attack and major organ failure.

Shakira's life was "tragically cut short by cruel thugs making a few pounds", she said.

Judge Simon Carr said Shakira was a "vivacious, delightful, young lady with her whole life ahead of her".

'Exceptional sentencing'

He said MDMA was not a party drug and said it would kill a proportion of people trying them.

He said Fletcher-Ward had given evidence against his co-accused at his trial, shown remorse and was now paraplegic following a bike-riding accident, which is why he was taking an "exceptional course" in sentencing him.

Fletcher-Ward pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply and was sentenced to two years youth detention, suspended for two years.

Judge Carr said he would have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life.