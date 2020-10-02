Teenager bit Falmouth student in 'shocking' attack
- Published
A teenager "clamped on with her teeth" to the eyebrow of a student on a night out causing lasting injuries, a court was told.
Sasha Bailey, 19, admitted unlawfully wounding Agnetha Golding in Falmouth, Cornwall in December 2018.
Truro Crown Court heard how the attack had left Ms Golding with "constant fear and anxiety" in addition to facial and hand injuries.
Bailey, from Mabe, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.
Prosecutor Emily Cook read two impact statements from Falmouth University Ms Golding in which she revealed suffering with frequent panic attacks and nightmares since the attack.
She said Ms Golding also suffered with "PTSD induced self-harm, including not eating for up to three days and having suicidal thoughts".
On one occasion she tried to jump from a car moving at 50mph, the court heard.
Ms Cook said Bailey "clamped on with her teeth" and the assault "has had a profound impact on the daily life" of Ms Golding.
'Nasty injuries'
Representing Bailey, Jason Beal said she had shown remorse and felt "terrible" for the way she behaved that night while under the influence of alcohol and prescribed drugs.
Recorder John Trevaskis described the attack as "frankly shocking" and said it had caused "nasty injuries".
Bailey was ordered to pay £500 in compensation and a restraining order was also issued ordering her not to approach Miss Golding for two years.