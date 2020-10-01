Sailor gets award for helping Tregony in lockdown Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Royal Navy/LPhot Kyle Heller image caption Chief Petty Officer Sean Mackenzie used his military skills to help his village during the coronavirus lockdown

A Royal Navy sailor has been given an award for taking a "military" approach to helping his village community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chief Petty Officer Sean Mackenzie is based at RNAS Culdrose, Cornwall and created a support network of volunteers in his home village of Tregony.

Within 24 hours he set up a system where people could indicate they needed help by putting a sign in their window.

The team he formed also helped those isolating with deliveries and odd jobs.

His commanding officer has given him an award to recognise his "tireless commitment and dedication".

The logistics specialist said: "We did rounds of the village and we deliberately made it as military as we could.

"I was really aware that everyone needed help and I was capable of helping".

Many of Mr Mackenzie's fellow parish councillors were shielding due to their age and vulnerability.

image copyright Google image caption Mr Mackenzie set up a team to help residents in his home village of Tregony

The team he formed, which grew to consist of 23 volunteers, also prepared an emergency kitchen with two stocked freezers and bought food for those unable to get out.

They also did dog walking, and collected and delivered more than 2,000 prescriptions over the period as well as providing socially-distanced company for people who were isolating and lonely.

At work Mr Mackenzie oversees a team of 70 people who run the air station's supply chain depot, and specialises in logistics.

The Commanding Officer at RNAS Culdrose singled him out for an award for his "tireless commitment and dedication".

Captain Stuart Finn said: "Chief Petty Officer Mackenzie has displayed exemplary leadership skills, both in his professional capacity with the Royal Navy and a selfless approach to service in his local community.