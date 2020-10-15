Fly-tipped rubble in Cornwall forces police to close road
- Published
Fly-tippers have forced police to close a road in Cornwall after building waste was illegally dumped there.
The trail of rubbish appeared between Davidstow Airfield and Tremail, near Camelford, on Thursday night.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the road was blocked as a result and was closed at about 22:20 BST.
Cornwall Council, which is responsible for clearing the waste, is yet to comment on when the road will be passable.
Local resident Marita Head said she "stopped in her tracks" when she spotted the mess.
"Some selfish individual has unloaded rubble and rubbish blocking the road," she said.
Fly-tipping is illegal and carries a fine of up to £20,000, or jail in some cases.