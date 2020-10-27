Hayle stabbing: Thomas Whitehorn faces murder charge
- Published
A 74-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his partner.
Thomas Whitehorn is accused of stabbing Rhonda Humphreys, 53, to death at the flat they shared in Hayle, Cornwall.
Her body was found at the Trevoarn flats in Foundry Square at 02:00 GMT on Monday by emergency services. She had suffered multiple wounds.
Appearing via video link before Exeter magistrates, Mr Whitehorn entered no plea to the charge of murder and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday.