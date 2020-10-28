Delivery driver turns on St Ives's Christmas lights
A delivery driver has turned on a Cornish town's Christmas lights after being voted a local hero.
Dale Perry was nominated for the switch-on in St Ives after residents were asked for the names of people who had gone above and beyond for their community this year.
One of several nominations for Mr Perry, known at DPD Dale in the resort, described him as a "great chap".
"I am so grateful, it is amazing," he said after turning the lights on.
Asked why he thought he had been nominated, Mr Perry added: "It's just the deliveries and the little bits of help I do here and there as best I can.
"I just get on with everyday stuff and everyone does this, it is fantastic."
The town's lights, which have been organised by volunteer group St Ives in December and the St Ives business improvement district (BID) team, have been switched on more than a month early.
BID manager Helen Tripconey said: "We thought let's not just do it, let's do it early so that people can enjoy it for longer.
"There are a lot of very tired businesspeople in St Ives who are working exceptionally hard; there are a lot of very worried locals about the number of people that are around and we thought well if you can just look out and see some lights, it is cheery for all.
"Also from the Covid perspective, if people are going to come they are not all going to descend upon you in one night."
Ms Tripconey added of Mr Perry: "People adore him."