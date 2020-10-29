Aneurysm survivor gets job after applying for 600
A woman who was rejected from more than 600 jobs has finally landed a role working for the NHS.
Claire Stephens, 28, , from Penryn, Cornwall, has been struggling to find work after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Miss Stephens said finding a job - as an apprentice in admin support for an oncology department - after applying for more than 600 since March was a "huge relief".
She said: "I start on Monday, I am super excited to have it."
Miss Stephens was working at a bar in the Cayman Islands in March 2019 when an aneurysm in her head ruptured.
The condition, which has only a 40% survival rate, meant she had to be airlifted to Miami for lifesaving surgery.
Miss Stephens, who grew up in Texas, moved to the UK to be closer to her British parents after losing her bar job while recovering from her ordeal.
She previously described her job hunt as "pretty brutal" and said she "can't really see any reason other than the fact that I have been open and honest about my aneurysm".
Miss Stephens said she was "shaking because I am just not used to getting that kind of call" when she was offered the apprenticeship, which she has been told will lead to a permanent role.
Asked what advice she would give to other job hunters, she said: "It has been really tough but for anyone in the same position as hard as it is don't take it personally and just keep going and going because there is a job out there for everyone.
"It only took me 600-odd tries but I got there in the end - persistence is key."