Covid lockdown: Cancer mum's 'risk to life' over school attendance
By Amy Gladwell
BBC News
- Published
A mum of five with stage-four cancer has written to the prime minister asking for guidance on whether to send her children to school during lockdown.
Gemma York, 37, from Cornwall, said if her children "brought Covid home" it would pose a risk to her life as she is clinically extremely vulnerable.
People at increased risk have been advised to be "especially careful" and schools and colleges will remain open.
Downing Street has not yet responded to Mrs York or the BBC.
A four-week lockdown will come into force in England on Thursday as Covid-19 continues to spread.
Mrs York, from Penryn, said she "was not anti Boris" but that there was a lack of "specific guidance" for vulnerable parents.
"Sometimes I have to crawl upstairs to the toilet... A simple cold can give me an infection," she explained.
"My husband wanted to take the children out [of school] because it's a risk to my life and I want to keep them in because of their education - but we just need more guidelines.
"As an extremely high risk vulnerable person, can I pull my children out of school? ...Will I get fined if I do?" she asked.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus have more than doubled in Cornwall since the start of September, from 985 to 2,430 on Monday.
Mrs York was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in September and is expected to undergo cycles of chemotherapy for up to three years before "hopefully going into remission," she said.
She said the schools and her consultant had not been able to give her official advice and she had also asked Boris Johnson to clarify "grey areas" on support bubbles for the clinically vulnerable.
The Yorks, who also have several pets, said income was an additional worry for the imminent lockdown.
Mrs York gave up her job in a care home after her diagnosis - and her husband Edd, a self-employed van driver, has not yet qualified for government help.
But she vowed: "We will stay positive."
