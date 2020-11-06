Laurence Reed: BBC Radio Cornwall phone-in presenter signs off
- Published
The BBC's longest-running radio phone-in presenter is broadcasting his final programme on Friday.
BBC Radio Cornwall's Laurence Reed has decided to step down after 32 years with the broadcaster and 25 years presenting the programme.
He started as a phone answerer, then a freelance reporter, paid £5 for every story he filed, and then a presenter.
Mr Reed said it had been an "absolute pleasure and honour" to have presented the phone-in for more than two decades.
"I've spoken to more than 100,000 people on air during the past 25 years," he said.
"It's been an emotional rollercoaster, but we've achieved so much - holding decision makers to account and helping the man and woman on the street.
"Today is going to be difficult for me, but it's the right time to leave."
Mr Reed completed a master's degree in broadcast journalism as Falmouth University before he joined BBC Radio Cornwall full-time and then became the presenter of the phone-in show in 1995.
'Tireless champion of Cornwall'
During his 32-year tenure at the station, Mr Reed has interviewed celebrities, prime ministers and thousands of Cornish locals.
His monthly mental health phone-in recently won an award from the British Medical Journal.
Others choosing to leave the station include presenters Debbie McCrory and Donna Birrell, weatherman Kevin Thomas and producer and former reporter Denis Nightingale.
Earlier this year the BBC announced an organisation-wide voluntary redundancy scheme to help it meet its stringent savings requirements.
Head of BBC West and South West Stephanie Marshall said: "Laurence is a talented presenter, diligent journalist and tireless champion of Cornwall, who has a unique ability to connect with listeners.
"He has chosen to step down from the phone-in show but will always be a friend of the station.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank those leaving BBC Radio Cornwall - your work has been invaluable in helping to make the station the success it is."