Major coastguard search operation in Cornwall for person lost at sea
- Published
A major search operation is under way in Cornwall after three people were washed off rocks at Tubby's Head, St Agnes, HM coastguard said.
Two of them were rescued but one is still missing and the coastguard is searching the sea for them.
The coastguard confirmed its team was called to the scene at about 12:45 GMT on Thursday.
Lifeboats from St Agnes, Padstow, St Ives and Newquay have been deployed.
They were joined by rescue teams from from Portreath and Newquay, police and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.
The two people recovered from the water were treated by the ambulance service, the coastguard said.
Tonight I want to pay tribute to the SAR community who responded & committed everything to the search for a person in the water.@SLifeboats @StAgnesLifeboat @MCA_media #Rescue924@HMCoastguard #StAgnesCRT @PoliceDrones— #CoastSafe (@CoastSafe_DandC) November 12, 2020
Police log 416 12/11 refers
NOK are being kept updated pic.twitter.com/Fk0BVLKiJZ