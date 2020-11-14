BBC News

Simon Reeve series sparks huge food bank donations

image copyrightBBC / Beagle Productions
image captionSome have called for Don Gardner to receive a knighthood for his hard work and "heart of gold"

A grieving food bank manager featured in a BBC documentary said the show had prompted an "unbelievable" response, with £120,000 donated in four days.

Don Gardner, 75, from Transformation CPR Foodbank, was interviewed for Cornwall with Simon Reeve the day before his wife Jen's funeral, saying she would want him to speak out.

Mr Gardner said donations in the days after the show aired topped the sum usually donated over two years.

He said it "lifted a weight of worry".

image copyrightBBC / Beagle Productions
image captionPresenter Simon Reeve has been praised for showing a true picture of life in Cornwall

The food bank provides about 14,000 meals per month and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has intensified demand.

Mr Gardner told the programme, which aired on BBC Two on Sunday: "Jen would want me to tell people of the hurt, deprivation.

"Every morning I wake up and I say in my prayers 'Please lord help me to make a difference to someone today'."

image copyrightDon Gardner
image captionJenifer and Don Gardner were married for 53 years and founded the independent food bank 12 years ago

Hundreds of people contacted the charity to say they had been moved by Mr Gardner's dedication and wished to donate.

Others on social media called him a "legend" who "should be knighted", with Cornwall-based actress Dawn French adding her praise.

Mr Gardner said the food bank struggled to cover its £60,000 annual running costs and the "unbelievable" spike in donations had "lifted a weight of worry".

image copyrightBBC / Beagle Productions
image captionThe charity feeds up to 500 families per month under a "comprehensive, controlled system"

Mr Gardner said his wife, a gospel soloist, "worked tirelessly" through the first lockdown but was suddenly taken to hospital in the summer and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

She died four weeks later and because of Covid-19 restrictions, he never saw her conscious again.

"I was allowed an hour with her on the day she died," he said.

Cornwall with Simon Reeve has been praised on social media for showing real life in Cornish communities, which are among the poorest in Europe, and not just picture-perfect seaside resorts.

Mr Reeve said: "Don is an absolute hero. With his brilliant team of volunteers at the Transformation CPR Foodbank he makes a colossal difference to the lives of hundreds of families."

Part two of Cornwall with Simon Reeve airs on BBC 2 on Sunday 15 November, at 20:10 GMT and is available on BBC iPlayer.

