St Agnes coastline search resumes for missing person
The search for a missing person who was washed off rocks in Cornwall on Thursday has resumed.
Two other people were also washed into the sea at Tubby's Head near St Agnes but managed to recover on Thursday afternoon.
Four lifeboats, three coastguard rescue teams with helicopter and the police were involved in searching for the person into the early hours of Friday.
The Coastguard said "further shoreline searches" resumed at 08:00 GMT.
The three people got into difficulty at about 12:30 on Thursday and Falmouth coastguard was told they had been washed off rocks.
The two people who were recovered were handed to the South Western Ambulance Service.